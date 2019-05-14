× Decatur Township school bus, dump truck involved in crash on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Decatur Township sixth graders were on their way back from a field trip when their bus was involved in a crash with dump truck on the southwest side Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from Decatur Township Schools, the accident happened around 1:15 p.m. at Southport and Mann roads.

The dump truck scraped the side of the school bus.

There were about 50 students from Blue Academy on the bus. Twelve to 15 students were being checked at the scene as a precaution.