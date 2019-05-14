LIVESTREAM: Ivanka Trump to speak at Salesforce event

Crews to continue work this weekend on I-65 through downtown Indy

Map from INDOT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Prepare for more road work on Interstate 65 through downtown Indianapolis this weekend.

INDOT will close two sections of northbound I-65 starting Friday so crews catch patch the roads and repave.

I-65 NB from 465 to the South Split will close from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. I-65 NB from the South Split to the North Split will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

This is part of an ongoing project to repair interstates after two years of a harsh freeze/thaw cycle during the winter months. The work, weather permitting, is scheduled to take place on weekend nights through August.

INDOT said drivers should take I-465 West to I-70 East to get downtown. The last available downtown exit on I-70 East will be Illinois Street/Meridian Street (exit 79B).

To get back to I-65 North, take I-465 West until it reconnects with I-65 on the northwest side.

