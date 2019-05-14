× Columbus police investigating body found floating in lake

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A death investigation is underway in Bartholomew County after a body was found floating in a lake Tuesday morning.

Columbus police say the body was discovered in the water at CERAland Park by a park employee around 11:20 a.m.

At this time, police say the deceased person has not been identified, but it is an adult. Authorities are looking into any and all missing persons cases in the area, including 22-year-old Timothy Duckworth.

Police took to Facebook on May 6 to ask the public for help finding Duckworth, who officers say was last seen in the area of CERAland Park. Police say Duckworth’s vehicle was also found abandoned at the park on Friday, May 4.

Anyone who has seen, heard from, or had any contact with Duckworth or has any information regarding his whereabouts since the evening hours of Thursday, May 3 is urged to contact Columbus police at 812-376-2600.

The Bartholomew County Death Investigation Team is conducting the death investigation. The team is made up of Columbus police, the sheriff’s office, Indiana State Police, the coroner’s office, and the prosecutor’s office.