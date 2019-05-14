× Cold start to a beautiful day

Wow! As far as I remember, it’s been weeks since we’ve had tree pollen counts at “low”. Rejoice, allergy sufferers! Tuesday is for YOU! Only minor issues from the weather department this morning. Temperatures are cold so a jacket is needed for the start of the day. That clear sky has allowed us to cool off so much that we have dense fog in a few spots. I’ve seen visibility as low as half a mile this morning. Indianapolis has only had patchy fog, mostly the issues have been toward Shelbyville. Monday was an improvement from Sunday and Tuesday will surely be a huge improvement from Monday. Enjoy this great warmup! Highs will still be a touch below average on Tuesday but improving nonetheless. Highs in the upper 60s with sunshine and only a light breeze means perfect weather for lunch outside or athletic practices. Enjoy! Really, it should be an overall quiet rest of the week. Only minor rain chances all week long. Wednesday will stay warm but we’re expecting more clouds and a passing shower is possible. This should not be a huge issue and many of us won’t see any rain at all. Thursday looks even better than today! Highs will soar into the upper 70s and then 80s by Friday and into the weekend. Plenty of opportunities to head to Victory Field and cheer on the Indians.