‘Arthur’ character Mr. Ratburn comes out as gay, gets married in season 22 premiere

Posted 10:55 am, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, May 14, 2019

Mr. Ratburn from the kids' show "Arthur" came out as gay in the new season's premiere.

(CNN) — The PBS animated series “Arthur” surprised many people during the premiere of its 22nd season.

In the episode “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” the title character’s third grade teacher marries another male character.

People on Twitter were quick to express their surprise, both that the teacher is gay and that the show, a cultural touchstone for many millennials, is still running.

GLAAD even congratulated the teacher.

