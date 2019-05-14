4 Your Summer: Go Ape Zip Line & Treetop Adventure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Treetop Adventure in Eagle Creek Park offers so much more than just zip lines. We are a self-guided 2-3-hour journey high up among the treetops. Tackle suspended obstacles, heart-pumping crossings, Tarzan swings, and breathtaking zip lines – all with an incredible view. Whether you are an adventure junkie or ready to cross something off your bucket list, we have an unparalleled experience waiting for you. Guests can move at their own pace, making a trip to Go Ape Treetop Adventure ideal for ages 10+. And, each adventure helps the local community, Go Ape gives a portion of every ticket sold back to Indy Parks department.

For your chance to buy a $100 gift certificate for just $50, click here.