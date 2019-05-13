Sprinkles and chilly temps to start the week; much warmer to come

Posted 5:56 am, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:48AM, May 13, 2019

A few sprinkles are moving through central Indiana Monday morning.  Between that and chilly temperatures you may want a hooded jacket this morning. We're now in the cold side of the front that moved through this weekend.  Now that low pressure center is allowing a few sprinkles in our area of central Indiana but as high pressure slides back into control tonight and Tuesday, we should clear out and get a brief break from the wet and gloomy weather.Sunday only hit a high of 49 degrees - far below the average - so Monday will technically be "warmer" but will certainly will still feel chilly as we remain way below average. We hold on to a lingering sprinkle chance all day but most of our Monday will be dry and gloomy.  Wind shield wipers won't be any higher than low. Notice how minor the rain is on Futureview.  No real issues expected because of rain; you may just throw up your hood briefly because of a few raindrops. Tuesday looks much better!  High of 67 with some fog in the morning but making way for tons of sunshine by lunchtime. A few showers possible on Wednesday but looking better on Thursday with a high of 75 and some sun.

