Near-record chill overnight, but much warmer for the rest of the week

Posted 3:22 pm, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:44PM, May 13, 2019

After a chilly Monday, a warm up is on the way. But first we have a chilly night to get through. The average low this time of year in 57 degrees and we’ll be 20 degrees colder than that overnight. The record low for Tuesday morning is 33 degrees set back in 1895. So we’ll be close to the record. Scattered light frost is possible across central Indiana by morning.

Now back to the warm up. We’ll have sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s and our warm up will continue all week long. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and in the low-80s through Sunday.

The warm up does come with a drawback as central Indiana’s wet weather pattern will continue this week. We’ll stay dry for the next 24 hours before our next chance for rain arrives. Expect a daily chance for rain through the weekend. We’ve had either rain or snow for part of the past 14 weekends and that streak will continue. Rain may affect race qualifying and bumping this weekend.

We’ll be cold enough for scattered light frost overnight.

We’ve had almost two inches of rain so far this month.

Sunshine will return to the state Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a warmer day.

Scattered showers are likely Wednesday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Friday.

We have not had a dry weekend in more than three months.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered showers Sunday.

