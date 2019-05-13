× Michigan basketball coach John Beilein moves to NBA to coach Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN reports

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan head basketball coach is making the jump to the NBA.

John Beilein agreed to a five-year contract to become the Cleveland Cavaliers next head coach, league sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports Beilein reached a deal with the Cavs on Sunday, and he told the Michigan administration and his players on Monday morning.

In his 12 seasons as the Michigan head coach, Beilein coached the team to two Finals Fours and four Big 10 titles.

The Cavaliers have been looking for a coach since parting ways with Larry Drew after a 19-63 season. It was the team’s first season post-Lebron James. Drew took over six games into the season after Tyronn Lue was fired.