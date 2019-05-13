× Kurt Vonnegut Museum makes final push for funding exhibit’s new home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Kurt Vonnegut’s legacy needs some Hoosier help.

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum has been bouncing around borrowed space downtown, but now they’ve found a forever home for the Indiana writer’s exhibit.

A few months ago, the museum announced it would need $1.5 million to buy the perfect building – located right across from the historic Madame Walker Theatre.

Time runs out on Wednesday and they’re only $150,000 away.

“ I like to say that Kurt is our Mark Twain,” said KimAnn Schultz, a board member of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum Library. “He wrote about himself and he wrote about all of us humans being, and in that, he has created so many stories that we can relate to, things we can talk about, things that provide outreach, and a wonderful way to bring everyone together from veterans to literary aficionados, to Hoosiers who he liked to write about as well.”

We need to raise $150k by midnight on Wednesday to create a permanent home for us, and to display art, books and items connected with Vonnegut, including his Smith Corona Space-o-matic 2200 typewriter. Please donate at https://t.co/w576fhxflf #typewriter #vonnegut #kurtvonnegut pic.twitter.com/nP74hcHfpa — Kurt Vonnegut Museum (@VonnegutLibrary) May 13, 2019

The museum will also be home to the second-ever Bluebeard Café, so you can visit a part of Hoosier history while also enjoying award-winning food and cocktails.

You can make a donation to help fund the new museum here.