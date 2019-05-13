× Indianapolis Colts sign draft picks Khari Willis, Marvell Tell III

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued to chip away at their 10-player draft class Monday by signing two more rookies.

The latest to officially join the roster are safety Khari Willis, selected in the fourth round, and cornerback Marvell Tell III, a fifth-round pick.

Contract details are not immediately available, but under the NFL’s rookie wage scale Willis’ four-year deal is expected to worth $3.288 million with a $768,028 signing bonus and Tell’s worth $2.848 million with a $328,160 signing bonus.

The end of negotiations with Willis and Tell leaves the Colts with just three unsigned draft picks: second-round cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, second-round wideout Parris Campbell and third-round linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Willis, a Michigan State product, is expected to provide depth at strong safety behind returning veteran Clayton Geathers. Tell, out of USC, is making a transition from safety to corner and joins a group that includes Pierre Desir, Kenny Moore III, Quincy Wilson and Nate Hairston.

