Dozens of bullets shot into west side home during Mother’s Day shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are trying to find a group of gunmen responsible for shooting at a home on city’s west side.

The home in the 8500 block of Cressmoor Court, near Crawfordsville and Country Club roads, was hit by dozens of bullets.

The front door, windows, siding, garage door, shutters and even the front yard were damaged. Several neighbors watched and listened as the home came under fire on Mother’s Day.

“I heard like 15 boom, boom, boom, boom, boom noises. I knew it sounded like gunshots,” said neighbor Craig Worland.

With so many bullets flying, Craig’s home right next door also got damaged in the crossfire.

According to a police report, officers recovered 77 shell casings from the scene on Sunday. A day later, investigators came back to the home and collected even more shells.

“To have that many shots, that’s crazy. It’s scary,” said Worland. “That’s ridiculous and shouldn’t be acceptable.”

Another neighbor who lives across the street saw two cars pull up and says eight suspects walked up to the home and opened fire.

“Four guys got out of each car and went up to the house. I didn’t hear anything until they started shooting. I’ve never heard gunfire like that and it scared me,” said Jane Kreighbaum.

Jane didn’t see any of the suspects’ faces and no one was inside the victim’s home at the time of the gunfire, but neighbors say that’s only because the owner had some unexpected travel trouble before returning home.

“He said his plane had been delayed or he would have been home. He was supposed to get in around 1 o’clock but showed up hours later,” said Kreighbaum.

Police won’t say if the victim was targeted or not, but whatever the cause, the shooting in the normally peaceful neighborhood left everyone feeling afraid.

“It’s scary. I didn’t sleep at all last night. It’s very scary,” said Kreighbaum.

“Everybody wants to pick up a gun and go shoot somebody. It’s ridiculous. It shouldn’t be like that,” said Worland.

Luckily, no one was hurt in this shooting, but anyone with information on the suspects can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.