DNR: Saturday, May 18 is Free Fishing Day

Posted 10:36 am, May 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The second of four Free Fishing Days is taking place on Saturday, May 18.

Free Fishing Days allow for Indiana residents to fish public waters without a license or salmon/trout stamp, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

DNR is also encouraging families to learn to fish together by providing workshops across the state. There are a limited number of slots available and advance registration is required.

These specialty workshops are also offered on May 18:

For more information about Free Fishing Days and related events, visit the DNR website.

 

