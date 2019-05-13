DNR: Saturday, May 18 is Free Fishing Day
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The second of four Free Fishing Days is taking place on Saturday, May 18.
Free Fishing Days allow for Indiana residents to fish public waters without a license or salmon/trout stamp, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
DNR is also encouraging families to learn to fish together by providing workshops across the state. There are a limited number of slots available and advance registration is required.
- Krannert Park in Indianapolis
- Pinhook Park in South Bend
- Monon Community Center in Carmel
- Munger Park in Lafayette
- Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. Register by emailing Dallison@dnr.IN.gov or by calling 317-591-0122
- Garvin Park in Evansville. Register by emailing Gena@wesselmanwoods.com or by calling at 812-479-0771
These specialty workshops are also offered on May 18:
- Family Learn to Fish the River, Island Park, Elkhart. Event will run from 9 a.m. to noon. Advance registration is required.
- Learn to Fish with Lures, Krannert Park, Indianapolis. The event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Advance registration is required.
For more information about Free Fishing Days and related events, visit the DNR website.