British couple wants to hire someone to dress up as Professor Snape, tutor Harry Potter-loving son

A British couple wants a real-life Professor Snape to tutor their Harry Potter-loving son in potions class (aka chemistry).

The family says their 11-year-old son is struggling with science, so they want someone to play the roles of the characters from the Harry Potter series to spice things up. Props like wands and quills are included.

If you struggle to identify as a Slytherin, you could also embody Professor Sprout (herbology, aka biology) or Professor Hooch (flying, aka physics).

The gig pays very well. The new tutor will receive about $98 an hour for their work.

You can email info@tutorhouse.co.uk with the subject line “Harry Potter Tutor” if interested.

