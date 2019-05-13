Andretti puts up sign honoring Indy 500 win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - 1969 Indianapolis 500 champion Mario Andretti helped put the finishing touches on a street sign commemorating the 50th anniversary of his win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The sign reads "Mario Andretti Drive" and features the No. 2 and Day-glo red color of his winning entry. Drivers downtown can see the sign on Washington Street as they travel north towards Monument Circle on Meridian Street.

"I'm going to be going by here about 50 times a day to make sure that sign's still up there," Andretti joked.

The sign is just one of the things the speedway has planned to celebrate Andretti's Indy 500 victory. He'll be featured on this year's race program and the bronze badges for Gasoline Alley access. There will also be a store filled with Andretti merchandise near the Pagoda Plaza.

"I'm winning this race again," Andretti said of all the honors this month. "Beyond dreams. It's just amazing. I'm so grateful for everything that's been going on. I'm blown away in every way. Gratitude doesn't really express what I feel. I'm just living the dream."

Andretti went up in the bucket of an Indianapolis Department of Public Works' truck to finish securing the sign to a light pole.

"You need a lot of coordination," said Andretti about steering the bucket. "I'm glad I didn't bang my head anywhere, but I'm an expert now."

