36th Indianapolis 500 driver and car announced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bump Day this weekend just got even more interesting. Spaniard Oriol Servia, 44, will join the Arrow-Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team, becoming the 36th car and driver combination that will battle for 33 spots on the grid.

“For me, it means I have a shot to win this thing,” said Servia as his green and white car’s livery was unveiled at the SPM garage. “Every year I seem to get a little closer, but we know how hard it is. Last year, I was leading with four laps to go and I had to refuel. Now, I have to qualify and go for the win, but I think this year I may have my best shot I ever have.”

Servia has qualified and run in 10 500 races, and will get help from veteran James Hinchcliffe and rookie Marcus Ericsson, his new teammates. Sharing information will be invaluable, but knowing how to run this race with or without fuel strategy is critical for Servia.

“I’ve actually replayed the last 30 laps in my head from last May’s race,” added Servia. “I had a great car, and thought I could fight for the win, and we did.”

Practice for the 103rd running of the greatest spectacle in racing begins Tuesday at 11 a.m.