36th Indianapolis 500 driver and car announced

Posted 10:18 pm, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, May 13, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bump Day this weekend just got even more interesting. Spaniard Oriol Servia, 44, will join the Arrow-Schmidt Peterson Motorsports team, becoming the 36th car and driver combination that will battle for 33 spots on the grid.

“For me, it means I have a shot to win this thing,” said Servia as his green and white car’s livery was unveiled at the SPM garage. “Every year I seem to get a little closer, but we know how hard it is. Last year, I was leading with four laps to go and I had to refuel. Now, I have to qualify and go for the win, but I think this year I may have my best shot I ever have.”

Servia has qualified and run in 10 500 races, and will get help from veteran James Hinchcliffe and rookie Marcus Ericsson, his new teammates. Sharing information will be invaluable, but knowing how to run this race with or without fuel strategy is critical for Servia.

“I’ve actually replayed the last 30 laps in my head from last May’s race,” added Servia. “I had a great car, and thought I could fight for the win, and we did.”

Practice for the 103rd running of the greatest spectacle in racing begins Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.