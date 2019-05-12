× Shooting on Indy’s northwest side leave man in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s northwest side.

At roughly 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis police were called to the 5300 block of Falcon Creek Way for a person shot.

The victim is said to be a 19-year-old man who was shot in the thigh.

Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.