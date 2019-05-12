Reservations to be accepted at Indiana Dunes campground

PORTER, Ind. — Indiana Dunes National Park says visitors can reserve campsites, beginning Wednesday.

In past years, all 66 sites at Dunewood campground were available on a first-come, first-served, basis. Under the new system, 34 sites can be reserved up to six months in advance. The remaining 32 sites will remain first-come, first-served. The price is $25 per night. The campground is open April through October.

An online reservation system at www.recreation.gov goes live at 9 a.m. CDT Wednesday. For more information, contact the park’s information desk at (219) 395-1882 or visit its website at www.nps.gov/indu .

The park covers 15,000 acres along the southern shore of Lake Michigan in northwestern Indiana.

