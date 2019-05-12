Car crash leaves 1 dead

Posted 3:58 am, May 12, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IND — A person died in a car crash early Sunday morning. The accident happened on Indy’s north side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed that a person has been killed from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident. The two car crash occurred on 1800 East 86th Street.

Witnesses say that a dark colored SUV was attempting a turn at an intersection when it was struck by a silver passenger vehicle. The SUV lost control and crashed into a tree. The driver was thrown out of the vehicle as a result of impact and was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The passenger was thrown into the backseat of the SUV. Paramedics pronounced that person dead on scene. The silver passenger car involved had multiple passengers. All appeared to be unharmed.

Authorities have not yet determined the identity of the victim, and have released very few details as they are in the early stages of their investigation. In most cases, police will release the name of the deceased only when next of kin has been notified.

 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to CBS4 for updates.

