Below normal temperatures to start the week; Week ends with June-like temperatures

Cool temperatures are expected around central Indiana tonight and early Monday morning. Lows should drop to the lower 40°s.

I’m keeping a chance for scattered showers in the forecast Monday. It will not be all day rain, but by mid/late afternoon we may see showers popping up across the CBS4 viewing area.

Skies will remain mainly cloudy for much of the day. It does look like clouds will begin to thin by late afternoon, which should allow for temperatures to climb in to the middle/upper 50°s.

CHILLY MOTHER’S DAY

If you thought this Mother’s Day was chilly, you weren’t wrong. The high temperature only reached 49° in Indianapolis. When looking back at the previous 112 Mother’s Days this one’s high temperature ranks as 2nd coldest.

44° – 1960 49° – 2019 51° – 1978, 1954 53° – 2006

This year also continued a streak of Mother’s Days with rain – the 5th consecutive. 45% of Mother’s Days have had rain or snow since the day started being observed (1908).

JUNE-LIKE TEMPERATURES AROUND THE CORNER

Long range computer models continue to suggest a nice warm-up coming to central Indiana late this weekend and in to the weekend. High temperatures could approach June-like levels, highs in the 80°s.

With the warmer temperatures, humidity will begin to increase along with the wind. There will also be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday and a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday.

Qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 come this weekend. At this time I don’t think the rain chances will cause any issues for the drivers. Stay tuned!