Simon Pagenaud conquers rain, IMS road course for IndyCar Grand Prix win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Simon Pagenaud made a dramatic second-to-last lap pass on Scott Dixon and went on to take the checkered flag to win the 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Dixon finished second and Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey rounded out the podium.

The drama started right at the beginning of the race as Patricio O’Ward got into the rear of Alexander Rossi before the first turn, damaging the 27 car and earning a drive-through penalty in the process. On the final turn of Lap 10, the first yellow flag flew at IMS as Marcus Ericsson lost control and hit the wall.

Coming out of that caution, Dixon got past his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate and pole winner Felix Rosenqvist on the restart to take the lead, though another caution immediately followed as Colton Herta spun around and James Hinchcliffe clipped Ryan Hunter-Reay, contact that earned the 5 car a drive through penalty.

On lap 59, Helio Castroneves spun exiting the pits as the rains started to pick up. That incident made it decision time for race teams: Stick with slicks or go to wet tires. Wets were the choice to make, and Dixon once again cycled out of the pits to the lead. Pagenaud gave him a fierce chase in the final laps, and finally took advantage of a Dixon slip to make the pass.

In six Grand Prix races, Pagenaud has won three and his Penske teammate Will Power has won the other three.