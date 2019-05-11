Police seek help identifying suspected after 2 Kokomo businesses robbed within 1 hour
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have robbed two separate businesses within one hour on Friday.
According to police, the first robbery occurred near 9:40 p.m. Friday, at the Village Pantry located at 1801 East Lincoln Rd.
Witnesses told police the suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register, as well as merchandise. The suspect then reportedly fled the store eastbound on foot with an undetermined amount of cash and goods.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6’0”, with an average build, in a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black mask covering the lower half of his face. The suspect was armed with a silver/black semi- automatic handgun.
Nearly one hour later, police responded to the Casey’s General Store located at 3016 South Webster St. for another reported armed robbery. The suspect once again was said to have entered the store armed with a black semi- automatic handgun and demanded the cash from the register before fleeing on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.
The suspect description was similar to the first, a black male, 6’3”, with an average build, gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black mask covering the lower half of his face, black pants and black/white shoes
Police believe both robberies may have been committed by the same individual based on witness descriptions and photos taken from surveillance footage.
No injuries were reported in either robbery.
The case remains active for investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Chad Rodgers at (765) 456-7350 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.
