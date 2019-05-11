× BREAKING: Shooting leaves 2 dead outside club

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning. The shooting happened on Indianapolis’ near west side.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department has confirmed to CBS4 that two people were shot at a nightclub in Speedway. Both victims have been pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting happened just after 1:00 am.

It appears that responding officers located the victims outside the nightclub. The names or gender of the deceased have not been released yet as next of kin have not been notified.

Detectives with IMPD were dispatched to the location of the shooting to interview witnesses. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency also assisted by gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene. A motive has not been determined yet and police have not released many details as they are in the early stages of their investigation.

The name of the club is Club Venus. It is located at 3535 W 16th Street, near Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262- TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous and anyone that provides information that leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.