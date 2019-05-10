Your guide to Grand Prix weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Race fans headed to the track this month will have help navigating their trip with a new interactive tool.

The "Plan Ahead" page is a comprehensive guide for fans with detailed information about directions, parking, track map, schedule, camping, gate regulations, tickets, ADA accessibility and more.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is working closely with the Speedway Police Department on the traffic plan for the Grand Prix and has some additional tips for fans when it comes to gates and parking:

Free Public Parking: Fans seeking to take advantage of free parking must enter through Gate 10 and access the facility via 30th Street. They will be directed to North 40 parking. This is the only free parking option and is available while space remains.

There will also be additional road and street parking restrictions that the public should be aware of, including the closures of Georgetown Road and 16th Street to all vehicular traffic during the Grand Prix. More information can be found at the Town of Speedway website.

For non-emergency services, the Speedway Police Department can be reached by dialing 311 on a cell phone. This easy-to-remember number allows the freeing up of 911 lines for timely emergency response.

IMS is reminding race fans that one cooler and one backpack will be allowed per person. Coolers larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches will not be allowed; this rule will be strictly enforced.

Grand Prix attendees are encouraged to keep these links handy:

