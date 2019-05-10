‘We feed 90,000 people a year’: Food delivery truck stolen from Martinsville men’s shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – Manna Mission serves thousands of meals a year with some coming by delivery. That service came to a halt after a thief made off with the men's shelter’s van.

“We are not just a men’s homeless shelter, we feed 90,000 people a year. We distribute clothing by the ton," Manna Mission Associate Pastor Jeremy Tackett said. “Without it up and running, there is going to be guys that we are going to have to figure out how to get them back and forth to the doctor, back and forth to the whatever meetings they have.”

The nonprofit said the person who stole the vehicle is a longtime resident of the shelter. When they posted the missing van on Facebook, the community was able to track down the car, however it was stuck in the mud on the side of the road.

“There are a lot of people in this town that would say if it wasn’t for this place, they’d be dead right now," Tackett said.

“I’ve been to different missions before in my life and this place is unique," shelter resident Michael Bagley said. “I have purpose here. There’s purpose here. God has a purpose for each and every one of us.”

Before Tackett could pull the van out of the mud, Bloomington police impounded the vehicle. The community was able to raise the funds to get it out of impound, but Tackett said his non-profit will be in trouble if the car is too expensive to fix.

“We know for sure the breaks on it are shot," Tackett said looking at the van. "We don’t know what break lines are shot. If it comes down to us getting a whole new truck, we are in a world of hurt. It costs us between $3,500 and $4,000 a month just to keep the doors open. To pay our light bill, it’s down to the minute to get over to pay it before we get disconnected.”

If you want to help, Manna Mission accepts donations to its P.O. Box 1261 in Martinsville, Indiana. They also have a PayPal account: LX353@yahoo.com.