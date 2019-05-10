× Tom Morello visits Indy to discuss efforts to reduce mass incarceration

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine was in Indianapolis on Friday to visit RecycleForce, a non-profit that helps ex-offenders transition back into the workforce.

This week, the organization lost one of its clients, 22-year-old Deshawn Jefferson, in a shooting.

Morello, who is ACLU fellow, held a town hall-style meeting to talk about efforts to curb violence in the Circle City, with a focus on how to reduce mass incarceration across the state.

“Getting people the help they need, rather than throwing them into prison whether that’s mental health help, addiction help,” said Jane Henegar, Executive Director of the ACLU of Indiana. “You know, treating people like humans, as we say, people not prisons.”

“An effort like changing a system that’s taken hundreds of years to be created is going to be a community effort,” Henegar said. “And one of the great community efforts partners in this is not-for-profits that are working with people who are reentering from prison, like RecycleForce.

The ACLU just issued their new blueprint for changing mass incarceration here and elsewhere across the nation. Click here to learn more.