× Prosecutor’s office says no charges to be filed at this time in shooting of 2 Clark County judges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said it will not file criminal charges at this time against two people arrested in connection with the shooting of two Clark County judges on May 1.

Police arrested Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez Sunday. Kaiser faced preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, carrying a handgun without a license and battery. Vazquez was preliminarily charged with assisting a criminal.

On May 1, judges Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adams were shot outside a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis. Both were in town for a conference and are recovering from their wounds.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said, at this time, charges against Kaiser and Vazquez were not being sought. Curry issued the following statement:

“We have received the results of the investigation conducted to date, including video retrieved from surveillance cameras. At this time, we have determined that additional investigation must be completed before we can make a charging decision in the matter.”

Witnesses told police the judges and two other people visited several downtown restaurants and bars. They ended up at a bar adjacent to the White Castle but found out it was closed. While outside the White Castle, the two judges and another person stood near the building while the fourth person went inside the restaurant.

Police said a vehicle pulled into the lot and parked; people from the vehicle tried to get into the restaurant but discovered it was locked. The two groups exchanged words and a fight ensued. Shots were then fired at that point, according to court documents.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police later released surveillance video from the incident that showed two men getting out of an SUV moments before the fight and shooting.