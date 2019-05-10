× A mother’s message: be compassionate to those struggling with infertility

CARMEL, Ind—In just a few days, moms across the country will be celebrated for all they do and the joy they bring.

But for some, Mother’s Day can be especially difficult.

For Ellen Casolaro, the holiday used to be a painful reminder of what she didn’t have.

“It was like standing at the bottom of a giant mountain thinking, how are we going to do this?”

For years, she and her husband matt struggled to have a baby, eventually turning to IVF.

The first treatment was successful. But just nine weeks in, Ellen miscarried.

“We had to mourn through that and let my body heal,” she explained.

For many, the holiday can serve as a reminder of what no longer is or never was.

“Many people long to have children so Mother’s Day is this painful reminder of the inability to conceive,” said Dr. Bradford Bopp of Midwest Fertility Specialists.

Eventually, the wait was over for the Casolaro’s.

After another IVF treatment, they learned they were expecting twins. Then, a year ago, they welcomed another bundle of joy.

“When I look at them that’s what I see. Just gratefulness.”

There are resources in the Indianapolis area if you are in need of support.

Resolve Indy hosts free monthly support group for couples to share their infertility stories and struggles.