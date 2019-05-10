× Felix Rosenqvist bests Grand Prix field to win first career IndyCar pole

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Felix Rosenqvist outdueled a Fast Six field of Will Power, Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Ed Jones, and Jack Harvey to capture the pole at the IndyCar Grand Prix, Friday evening at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rosenqvist will be joined on the front row by his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon, who has finished second in back-to-back IndyCar Grand Prix races.

The qualifying session got off to a rather unexpected start, as in the first group of the first round, series points leader Josef Newgarden along with the last IndyCar race winner Alexander Rossi (Long Beach) each failed to advance to the second round. Takuma Sato was the fastest of 12 drivers to make it to round two while Colton Herta paced the field in that second round before Rosenqvist pulled away from the field in the final round.

The 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix is scheduled to begin Saturday at 3:50 p.m. at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.