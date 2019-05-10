Dry but cooler for Friday; Grand Prix forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may want a sweater Friday morning! It has been on the chilly side. Highs will be stuck way below average today now that we're behind the cold front. We should manage to get to the 70s this time of the year but Friday will only climb to 62. A chilly but dry Friday forecast for us in central Indiana. The northwesterly breeze will certainly feel chilly. Saturday morning will be cool and dry and right now I'm expecting rain to hold off until after lunchtime. The rain could get to Indianapolis before the Grand Prix is over so prepare for rain if you are heading out to the track. The heaviest of the storms will (luckily) hold off a little longer... storms expected to roll through Saturday night and exit early Mother's Day morning.