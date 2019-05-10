You may want a sweater Friday morning! It has been on the chilly side. Highs will be stuck way below average today now that we're behind the cold front. We should manage to get to the 70s this time of the year but Friday will only climb to 62. A chilly but dry Friday forecast for us in central Indiana. The northwesterly breeze will certainly feel chilly. Saturday morning will be cool and dry and right now I'm expecting rain to hold off until after lunchtime. The rain could get to Indianapolis before the Grand Prix is over so prepare for rain if you are heading out to the track. The heaviest of the storms will (luckily) hold off a little longer... storms expected to roll through Saturday night and exit early Mother's Day morning.
Dry but cooler for Friday; Grand Prix forecast
-
A wet, cooler Thursday across central Indiana
-
Rainy Thursday with cooler days ahead
-
The warmest day of the year and thunderstorms are on the way to central Indiana
-
Gorgeous weather for Wednesday with storms coming on Thursday
-
Showers tonight, sunshine returns to central Indiana Friday afternoon
-
-
A few showers possible for Election Day
-
Tracking rain Friday as wet pattern continues across central Indiana
-
Rain continues for end of week; better Easter forecast
-
Great Wednesday before rain returns
-
Much colder heading into the weekend
-
-
Gorgeous Wednesday with storms returning Thursday
-
One more sunny, warm day before rain moves in
-
Heavy rain exiting with more rain expected this weekend