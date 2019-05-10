Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has both football and racing in his blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has achieved just about everything you can in football. Super Bowl titles, standing at the top of the list for most field goals and points in league history, but his competitive juices are still flowing and the 46-year-old is finding an outlet at the speedway this month.

“You hang around here long enough, racing gets into your blood,” said Vinatieri minutes before waving then green flag to start the USF2000 series race Friday. “Living in Indy, you have to be a race fan, that’s part of it.”

He’s teamed up with former IndyCar driver Jack Miller to own a ladder series team that sports two drivers, Jack Miller’s young son, and ex-Formula One driver Rubens Barrichello’s son.

“I met Dr. Jack Miller my first year in Indy and our sons are the same age and karted together, and although my guy moved into traditional sports, I wanted to stay involved. Every red-blooded American loves race cars and going fast, so it’s exciting for me even though I’m in the learning process. As a layman with a team, I’m learning as I go along, and anybody that gets to run this track and win at some point is great.”

It’s just another sport to conquer for the greatest of all time.