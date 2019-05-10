× Clouds and rain are likely across central Indiana this weekend

Indianapolis has had either snow or rain for the past 14 weekends in a row. Once again, another weekend with wet weather is forecast – the last entirely rain and snow-free weekend was February 2nd and 3rd, over three months ago. This year only three weekends have been dry. This will not be one of them.

We’ll stay dry though Saturday afternoon but more rain will move into the state late in the day. Depending on the timing of the showers, rain may affect the latter stages of the running of the Indy Grand Prix. Rain will continue through most of Sunday and up to a half-inch of rain is likely before it ends.

Flood warnings are still in effect for area rivers and streams and any rain we get this weekend will keep river levels near flood stage through early next week.

We have only has 3 dry weekends so far this year.

We are now over an inch of rain for the month.

Expect a cloudy, cool Saturday.

Rain is likely for Mother’s Day.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely Sunday.

We’ll have a dry Monday.

Highs will be back in the 70s by Tuesday.

More rain will move in for Wednesday.

We are just two weeks away from the 103rd running of the Indy 500.