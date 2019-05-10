× City proposes new rules for scooter companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The city is rolling out new regulation proposals that would put caps on the number of companies and number of scooters each company can have.

Bird, Lime and the Pacers Bike Share are in the city right now and Spin and Lyft are on the way. The city wants to cap the number of companies allowed to operate at six. It would only leave room for one more company.

The proposal would also limit the number of scooters or bikes allowed per company to have a limit of 1,000 which means a total cap of 6,000 in the city.

The plan also calls for more scooters and bikes in areas the city calls “access zones” or areas like the near-east side and near-north side that don’t have as many transportation options. A certain percentage of each company’s fleet would have to be distributed in the access zones.

Scooters still won’t be allowed on trails, sidewalks or the canal walkway.

The plans will be discussed Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services meeting.