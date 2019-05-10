4 Your Summer: Old World Gondoliers

Posted 8:54 am, May 10, 2019, by

Come experience a journey into the past. Sit back and let your imagination take you to the canals of Venice, where you will be serenaded by your Gondolier as you are transported into the romance of Old Italy. World Famous Singing Gondoliers! Ask about the Mother's Day Special.

340 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

For your chance to buy a $100 gift certificate for just $50, click here. 

PUBLIC BOARDING:  at Fresco Café 340 W. Michigan St. 46202, at Indiana Ave. Take the bridge stairs down to the canal at the IU Communications Building and go to the right. We are the second building on the east side of canal.This is our boarding address and not an address where we receive mail

PUBLIC GONDOLA RIDES (30 MINUTES) May 4th- September, 2019

YOU MAY BRING WINE/COCKTAILS ON THE GONDOLA FROM FRESCO CAFE, WHERE WE BOARD.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.