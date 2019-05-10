4 Your Summer: Old World Gondoliers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come experience a journey into the past. Sit back and let your imagination take you to the canals of Venice, where you will be serenaded by your Gondolier as you are transported into the romance of Old Italy. World Famous Singing Gondoliers! Ask about the Mother's Day Special.

340 W Michigan St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

PUBLIC BOARDING: at Fresco Café 340 W. Michigan St. 46202, at Indiana Ave. Take the bridge stairs down to the canal at the IU Communications Building and go to the right. We are the second building on the east side of canal.This is our boarding address and not an address where we receive mail

PUBLIC GONDOLA RIDES (30 MINUTES) May 4th- September, 2019

YOU MAY BRING WINE/COCKTAILS ON THE GONDOLA FROM FRESCO CAFE, WHERE WE BOARD.