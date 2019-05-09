× Train strikes, kills woman on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman died after being struck by a train on the west side of Indianapolis Thursday morning, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to Lynhurst Drive and Bertha Street around 6:30 a.m.

A train hit the woman and killed her. Employees for the train company said she was walking in the middle of the tracks. They sounded the horn, but the woman didn’t move.

A death investigation is underway as police try to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.