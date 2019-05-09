4 Your Summer: Take family or friends to Ragnorak Axe Throwing in today’s half-price deal

Speedway Dollar Tree closed because of unsafe conditions is back open

Posted 7:03 pm, May 9, 2019

Speedway Dollar Tree before it was reopened

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – The Dollar Tree that was recently closed in Speedway due to unsafe conditions has now been reopened.

A representative for the company said the store on Crawfordville Road opened back up on Thursday.

A warning about the closure was posted by the Speedway Fire Department on Wednesday, April 24.

A customer was shopping in the store a few days before it was closed. Photos showed stacks of boxes and merchandise scattered in aisles where it appeared it should have been placed on shelves.

A town spokesperson in Speedway said the fire department learned about the store conditions after a resident, who went through the town’s Volunteers in Policing program, spotted complaints and photos on a neighborhood Facebook group.

