Showers tonight, sunshine returns to central Indiana Friday afternoon

Scattered showers are likely through Thursday evening with a chance for a few isolated t-storms. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely and the rain will end overnight. Flood warnings are still in effect for area rivers and streams and any rain we get this week will keep river levels near flood stage through the weekend.

After some early clouds and sprinkles, skies will clear during the afternoon Friday. It will be a breezy, cool day at the track. We’ll stay dry though Saturday morning, but more rain will move into the state Saturday afternoon. Depending on the timing of the showers, rain may affect the running of the Indy Grand Prix. Rain will continue through early Sunday before ending. We’ve had either snow or rain for the past 13 weekends in a row and the streak will continue this weekend.

So fat this has been a cool, wet Spring.

We’ve had almost an inch of rain this month.

A few t-storms are possible this evening.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

Rain will taper off this evening.

Lows will be cooler overnight.

Expect a breezy, cool Friday.

We are counting down a couple of big events this weekend.

More rain will develop Saturday.

Rain will continue into Sunday.