Riley Children’s Health and Andrew Luck team up for kids’ health summer camps

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck is once again teaming up with Riley Children’s Health for summer camps focused on healthy choices for kids.

The sixth annual Change the Play camps will host 1,000 Hoosier children on topics including hydration, nutrition, sleep, stress and exercise.

The program was created by Luck and Riley Children’s Health to help spread awareness and combat Indiana’s high rates of childhood obesity, heart disease and diabetes.

Change the Play camps are open to children ages five to 13, and will take place on June 7 in Fort Wayne and June 14 in Indianapolis this year. Registration is free and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. You can register your child here.

