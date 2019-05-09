Recall of popular three-drawer chest after child death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — South Shore Furniture has recalled their Libra style three-drawer chests after the death of a child.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that these chests are unstable and pose serious tip-over and entrapment hazards if not anchored to a wall.

There are over 315,000 units in the United States and Canada, and they have been sold at Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and other online retail outlets.

Customers should stop using any recalled chest that is not properly anchored to a wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Customers should then contact South Shore to choose a recall option, including a full refund and free-pick of the chest.

South Shore Furniture is available at 855-215-4932 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.SouthShoreFurniture.com.

For more information on this recall including model numbers and color styles, visit the CPSC website.