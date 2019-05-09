× Rainy Thursday with cooler days ahead

Rain has already started falling in Central Indiana. Showers are expected to be on and off Thursday. Temperatures will be close to steady near 70 Thursday but with rain on and off, rain boots are a good idea. We’re sitting behind a warm front today so we’ve got warm, moist air in place making for a pesky weather day. It won’t be a washout but not a good day to mow the lawn. A cold front will slide through overnight, drying out the air and ending the rain. Here’s a look at the scattered rain for Thursday. It’ll definitely be a gloomy day with rain on and off. If you want to wash your car, you’ll want to do that Friday. It’ll be cooler but dry. Highs this time of year should be around 70 but heading into the weekend we will be a bit on the cool side. The Grand Prix is on Saturday and the weather looks great for that! Comfortably cool in the low 60s and enough clouds to keep you comfortable with breaks from the sun. Mother’s Day does have a few showers in the forecast plus it will be chilly.