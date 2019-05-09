Northbound and southbound I-65 closed in Bartholomew County due to 2 separate crashes

4 Your Summer: Take family or friends to Ragnorak Axe Throwing in today’s half-price deal

Posted 9:19 pm, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:26PM, May 9, 2019

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Two separate crashes have closed both northbound and southbound I-65 in Bartholomew County.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police says one is a property damage accident in the northbound lanes near mile marker 59. He said at about 9:09 p.m. that crews hoped to have northbound traffic moving soon.

A second crash has closed southbound lanes near mile marker 61. Sheriff Matt Myers says that crash involves four semis and traffic is being diverted off at the 64 mile marker.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area by using US 31 and SR 11 as alternate routes.

