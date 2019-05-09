4 Your Summer: Take family or friends to Ragnorak Axe Throwing in today’s half-price deal

Locking hazard prompts Igloo cooler recall

Posted 11:44 am, May 9, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled Igloo Marine Elite Coolers after a child was reportedly trapped inside one.

The stainless-steel latches on these coolers can lock when the lid is closed, potentially creating an entrapment and suffocation hazard.

Customers should immediately place their coolers out of the reach of children and contact Igloo at 866-509-3503 between 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at igloocoolers.com.

Only Igloo Marine Elite line of coolers that are white with the stainless-steel latches are affected by this recall. Made for use on boats and marine environments, the coolers were sold in 54, 72, 94, 110, and 150 quart sizes. The Igloo logo is embossed on the metal latch and on the outside of the coolers.

Learn more from the CPSC website.

