IndyCar Grand Prix weekend is jam-packed with Kids' Day festivities, concerts, festivals and wine fair

IndyCar Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Start your Month of May engines with the IndyCar Grand Prix, featuring the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Who will be the king of the course this year? Will Power opened his historic May sweep with a victory last year. Can he pull of a repeat performance, or will another star end up in the winner’s circle? Practice and qualifying will take place on Friday, May 10th, and the green flag will drop for the race on Saturday at 3:50 PM. Chicago Blackhawks goaltender and two-time Stanley Cup champion Corey Crawford will drive the Corvette Grand Sport Coupe pace car. Gates open at 7:30am each day.

500 Festival Kids’ Day

Monument Circle (Downtown Indianapolis)

The JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day is happening this Saturday, May 11th, on Monument Circle in downtown Indy. This is Indiana’s largest free outdoor festival just for kids! Kids’ Day will feature interactive, educational displays in a carnival-like atmosphere and gives children the opportunity to stretch their minds and their muscles. They can participate in circus workshops, learn Bollywood-style dancing, paint their very own masterpiece, race mini cars, conquer the 500 Festival’s obstacle course, enjoy live entertainment, make sashes with the 500 Festival Princesses, and so much more!

500 Festival Rookie Run

Monument Circle (Downtown Indianapolis)

Ready to get moving? Make sure you register your mini runner for the JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which takes place during Kids’ Day on Monument Circle downtown. This non-competitive race allows children ages 3-10 the fun opportunity to get active. Run distances are based by children’s age. All participants will receive a goodie bag, a bib with the number 1, and a finisher’s medal. The Rookie Run is a great way to introduce kids to the basics of running and enjoy the excitement of a race – including the start and finish line production, a massive cheering section, a trip through runner’s service and the occasional celebrity sighting!

Rock The Junction 2019

Junction Brewing Co. (Westfield)

The 4th annual Rock the Junction Craft Beer & Music Festival will take place on May 11th, 2019 on the streets of downtown Westfield, in front of Grand Junction Brewing Co. The event will feature over 20 Indiana breweries and wineries and will showcase some of the state’s best craft beers. Multiple bands will once again return to the big stage to complement the true music-fest format that helps make this event so unique and special. Grand Junction Brewing created this event with one purpose–giving back. A significant portion of the proceeds from “Rock the Junction” will continue to help fund the Grand Junction Brewing Co. Scholarship Fund. Gates will open for VIP entry from 1-2PM, with General Admission beginning at 2PM. The festival will conclude at 5PM with ‘last pour’ taking place at 4:45pm. General admission tickets are just $35 and VIP is $45. This is a 21+ event.

Movies in the Park

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

Spring is here, so why not head outside for Movies In The Park in Fishers! Bring a blanket and pack a picnic for free family-favorite movies under the stars at the Nickel Plate District amphitheater. This Friday, May 10th, they will be showing “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Movie-goers are encouraged to arrive early and secure their seats as all movies will begin at dusk.

Indiana Wine Fair

Story Inn (Brown County)

The 17th Annual Indiana Wine Fair will take place on Saturday, May 11th, 2019 from 1-7pm at Story Inn located in Brown County. This event will feature Indiana wineries, distilleries, breweries, food trucks and local artists. Attendees can sample wine, spirits and enjoy brews by the glass [or bottles for carry-out only]. This is a great opportunity to build your wine collection with great Hoosier wines while enjoying live entertainment and food trucks Plus, Story Inn’s much-loved restaurant and tavern will be open all day! This is a 21+ event and will happen rain or shine.

Indianapolis Kiss EXPO

Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel

KISS fans, you won’t want to miss this! The 2019 Indianapolis KISS Expo is happening this Saturday and Sunday (May 11-12) at the Wyndham Indianapolis West Hotel. Attendees can check out memorabilia and get photo ops with celebrity guests. Guests include Tommy Thayer, Beasto Blanco featuring Chuck Garric and Calico Cooper, Mark Slaughter, Lita Ford, The Talismen, Britt Lightning, Hirsch Gardner, John Corabi, James DeBello, Bill Starkey, Stuart Sayger, Bruce Kulick, and more. Tickets start at $45.

Virginia Avenue Music Festival

Fountain Square

The 5th annual Virginia Avenue Music Festival is happening this weekend! From May 8-12 head to Fountain Square for the largest music festival in Indiana! This free, all-ages event features more than 90 artists and 150 performances, as well as over 50 vendors, music panels, food and drinks.

Maren Morris: GIRL The World Tour 2019

Old National Centre

Grammy award-winning country music singer/songwriter Maren Morris is bringing her GIRL The World tour to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre this Friday, May 10. General admission tickets are just $40 and the show kicks off at 8PM.

