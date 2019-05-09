× IndyCar Grand Prix kicks off May racing at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Entering it’s sixth year, the IndyCar Grand Prix will once again reunite IndyCar series drivers with Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another month of May.

“It’s a great, fun month,” said three-time race champion Will Power. “It showcases what IndyCar’s all about. You’ve gotta be good at road courses and ovals. This is a fantastic road course, great for the fans, great viewing points, and great racing last year.”

“For almost 100 years they thought we only turn left,” quipped Scott Dixon, who’s finished second in back-to-back seasons right behind Power. “It’s a fun way to transition into the month of May and also for the community here.”

The IndyCar Grand Prix puts drivers on a 14-turn, 2.4 mile road course through the infield of IMS. After the full 85 laps, Power has come out on top three times and his teammate, Simon Pagenaud, has won a pair (one with Team Penske, one with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports).

The 2019 IndyCar Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 3:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon.