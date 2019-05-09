4 Your Summer: Take family or friends to Ragnorak Axe Throwing in today’s half-price deal

4-semi crash closes SB I-65 in Bartholomew County; NB lanes back open

Posted 9:19 pm, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39PM, May 9, 2019

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The southbound lanes of I-65 are closed in Bartholomew County near mile marker 61.

Sheriff Matt Myers says the crash involves four semis and traffic is being diverted off at the 64 mile marker.

A separate crash closed the northbound lanes Thursday night, but that side of the interstate has since reopened. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police says the northbound crash was a property damage accident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.