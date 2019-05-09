× 4-semi crash closes SB I-65 in Bartholomew County; NB lanes back open

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The southbound lanes of I-65 are closed in Bartholomew County near mile marker 61.

Sheriff Matt Myers says the crash involves four semis and traffic is being diverted off at the 64 mile marker.

A separate crash closed the northbound lanes Thursday night, but that side of the interstate has since reopened. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police says the northbound crash was a property damage accident.