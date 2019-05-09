2 people from Indy among 4 seriously injured in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – Four people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Ripley County shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Indiana State Police believe a GMC SUV driven by 23-year-old Natashia J. Peters of Lawrenceburg was traveling southbound on US 421 when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a northbound truck driven by 44-year-old Brian E. Johnson of Osgood.

Police say Johnson was able to take evasive action and drove off the road to avoid the SUV. However, a Ford van driven by 24-year-old Brandon D. Yeary of Indianapolis was unable to avoid the SUV and the vehicles collided head-on.

Peters and a child passenger in the SUV, about 3 years old, were both airlifted to Cincinnati hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Yeary was also airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the van, 33-year-old Terry L. Dykes of Indianapolis, was transported by ambulance to a Batesville hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Johnson was not injured.

Toxicology results on the drivers are pending at this time and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.