2 people from Indy among 4 seriously injured in Ripley County crash

Posted 11:16 pm, May 9, 2019, by

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – Four people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Ripley County shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Indiana State Police believe a GMC SUV driven by 23-year-old Natashia J. Peters of Lawrenceburg was traveling southbound on US 421 when her vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a northbound truck driven by 44-year-old Brian E. Johnson of Osgood.

Police say Johnson was able to take evasive action and drove off the road to avoid the SUV. However, a Ford van driven by 24-year-old Brandon D. Yeary of Indianapolis was unable to avoid the SUV and the vehicles collided head-on.

Photo Gallery

Peters and a child passenger in the SUV, about 3 years old, were both airlifted to Cincinnati hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

Yeary was also airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the van, 33-year-old Terry L. Dykes of Indianapolis, was transported by ambulance to a Batesville hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Johnson was not injured.

Toxicology results on the drivers are pending at this time and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.