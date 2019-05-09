2 city officials reprimanded as a result of social media posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Indianapolis city employees have been reprimanded following comments made on social media.

Late Thursday night, a city spokesperson confirmed Gregory Meriweather, the Strategic Initiative Liaison for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was suspended for three days. Meanwhile, Shonna Majors, the city’s Director of Community Violence Reduction, received a formal warning and will no longer participate in this year’s cycle for awarding grant dollars for local crime prevention organizations.

Earlier Thursday, Reverend Charles Harrison with Indy Ten Point Coalition called out the two officials on social media for comments he says show a negative bias towards his organization.

One comment, from Meriweather said “ten point is out walking the track like good hoes do.” On the same post, Majors commented with three dollar signs.

Harrison says majors’ post was concerning, because she oversaw the handing out of grant money for crime prevention organizations.

“The city cannot take sides, it has to be supportive of all of the groups that are out here trying to do something about the violence,” Harrison said.

A city spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the decisions: