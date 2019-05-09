2 city officials reprimanded as a result of social media posts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Indianapolis city employees have been reprimanded following comments made on social media.
Late Thursday night, a city spokesperson confirmed Gregory Meriweather, the Strategic Initiative Liaison for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was suspended for three days. Meanwhile, Shonna Majors, the city’s Director of Community Violence Reduction, received a formal warning and will no longer participate in this year’s cycle for awarding grant dollars for local crime prevention organizations.
Earlier Thursday, Reverend Charles Harrison with Indy Ten Point Coalition called out the two officials on social media for comments he says show a negative bias towards his organization.
One comment, from Meriweather said “ten point is out walking the track like good hoes do.” On the same post, Majors commented with three dollar signs.
Harrison says majors’ post was concerning, because she oversaw the handing out of grant money for crime prevention organizations.
“The city cannot take sides, it has to be supportive of all of the groups that are out here trying to do something about the violence,” Harrison said.
A city spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the decisions:
“Mayor Hogsett spoke with Shonna Majors this morning and expressed his profound disappointment in her actions. While she was using the social media account in her personal capacity, what she says may be interpreted as speaking on behalf of the administration and Mayor Hogsett made clear to Shonna that she needs to keep that in mind in any future social media postings. Additionally, she has received a formal warning from her supervisor and will not participate in the OPHS grant process this cycle.
Mayor Hogsett asked that Shonna reach out to Rev. Harrison directly to address the issue and offer her strongest apology.
Chief Roach met with Greg Meriweather this evening to have a similar conversation, expressing in no uncertain terms that the comment was unacceptable, as the personal social media accounts of any employee of the IMPD – sworn or civilian – can be a reflection on the department. Greg is being suspended for three days without pay, and the Chief plans to reach out to Rev. Harrison with the hope that the three of them can sit down and build a stronger partnership between IMPD and Ten Point moving forward.”