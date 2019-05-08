2019 Primary: Find election results here

‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator will meet fans at Indy PopCon

Posted 6:49 am, May 8, 2019, by

Justin Roiland speaks onstage during the Adult Swim: Rick and Morty panel (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Before the long-awaited Season 4 of “Rick and Morty” premieres, series co-creator Justin Roiland will visit Indianapolis for Indy PopCon.

Roiland will meet fans June 8 at the Indiana Convention Center. The sixth annual Indy PopCon is scheduled June 7-9.

Roiland is known for providing the voices of both adolescent Morty and mad scientist Rick on the animated cult favorite “Rick and Morty.” Roiland won an Emmy Award for the 2017 episode “Pickle Rick.”

Indy PopCon attendees can purchase VIP packages that will allow them get a photo with Roiland and his autograph. You can find more information about that here.

