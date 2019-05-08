2019 Primary: Find election results here

Jail escapee taken into custody after carjacking, chase in downtown Indy

Posted 8:30 am, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, May 8, 2019

Photo from scene at S New Jersey St and E Pearl St on May 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jail escapee is in custody after leading police on a chase throughout downtown Indianapolis this morning.

We’re told the escapee was possibly involved in a carjacking around 8:10 a.m. that ended at South New Jersey Street and East Pearl Street.

Police tracked down the escapee and took him into custody at North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street around 8:40 a.m.

We’re working to get more details now, and we will update this story when more information is available.

