Muncie Fieldhouse poised for fall opening after 2017 storm damage

Posted 3:45 pm, May 8, 2019

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Fieldhouse is preparing to reopen after suffering severe storm damage about 18 months ago.

Interim Superintendent of Muncie Community Schools Steve Edwards says the plan is to start hosting basketball games again by the fall.

In November 2017, a severe thunderstorm hit the Fieldhouse, causing the roof to cave in and water to flood the gym floor.

As CBS4 reported in September 2018, The Muncie Community School Board approved a $580,000 contract with Commerical Team Construction to replace sections of brick and limestone, as well as roof repairs.

There are still challenges, Edwards says. MCS acknowledges that they still are looking at private investments to get additional repairs done including the replacement of the east bleachers.

Watch our newscast about the storm from 2017:

